Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology’s first apprenticeship training program began four years ago, upskilling mechatronics technicians from companies in the Bloomsburg area.

In June, 11 employees from SEKISUI KYDEX and Arconic (Kawneer) finished the four-year apprenticeship.

Successful apprentices earned four industry credentials and received extensive training in industrial electricity, programmable logic control, mechanical components, and fluid power throughout the life of the program.

“Completion of this program marks a significant milestone in Penn College’s apprenticeship program,” noted Christopher P. Ray, executive director for business development in the college’s Workforce Development department. “This initial program led the way in our efforts to build and improve company-centered delivery platforms, and to customize apprenticeship training to meet specific industry needs.”

The college has since dramatically increased apprenticeship offerings, registering seven different occupations with the state’s Apprenticeship Training Office, and broadened that registration on a national scale.

“We’ve expanded to working with dozens of companies across multiple states and have upskilled hundreds of apprentices in these four short years,” Ray added.

At least three new apprenticeship groups in advanced manufacturing and plastics occupations are expected to launch by the end of the year.