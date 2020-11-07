Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University Foundation received a First Federal Charitable Foundation grant to provide students with the financial support they need to complete their degrees.

It includes help with residual tuition support, computers, study aids, books, internet accessibility, temporary housing, and basic food shortages.

Proceeds from the grant will be available to BU students from Carbon, Columbia, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties who are experiencing financial challenges, helping BU continue its mission to provide affordable education for qualified students regardless of their current financial situations.

“Thank you to First Federal Charitable Foundation for its generous support, which will help us recruit and retain students from our local surrounding communities, especially during these economically challenging times for students and their families,” said BU President Bashar W. Hanna. “Alleviating the stress that comes with financial struggles is essential to providing an atmosphere that fosters student success, and support for emergency scholarships allows us to do that.”

In 2019, 48% of BU students came from households classified as low or very-low-income. Immediate-use funding provided through donor support allows BU to respond to student needs and helps with the University’s recruitment and retention efforts.

“Consistent support from our donors to immediate-use funds is the key to creating opportunities for students facing financial need, many of whom are the first in their families to go to college,” said BU vice president for advancement Erik Evans.

“In the current climate, additional funding from local organizations like First Federal is critical to helping us maintain our focus keeping a Bloomsburg education affordable and accessible, and we are very grateful for their support.”

Sabrina Lopez, a biology/pre-med major from Freeland, and Ashley Garcia-Mejia, a nursing major from Hazleton, were 2019 Emergency Scholarship recipients. Lopez said, “Thanks to this scholarship, I am going to be able to complete this academic school year. My mother is the only person that can help pay for my studies, but she is currently disabled and is not at her best financially. This gift means the world to me, and I have no words to describe how grateful I am.”

Garcia-Mejia said, “Having this scholarship means that I will spend less time worrying about money and more time focusing on becoming someone that can be an example to other immigrant kids to follow their dreams. For this, I am very thankful.”

The First Federal Charitable Foundation was established to support worthwhile community causes. It strives to nurture nonprofit institutions and programs that will effectively serve those in need from the community, empower nonprofit institutions and programs that will expand their presence in and services to the area, and promote opportunities for new nonprofit institutions and programs that will serve the unserved.