Reprinted with permission from First News Now Wellsboro, Pa. — Wellsboro fire crews and Wellsboro Police responded to the Wellsboro High School Monday morning after smoke triggered an automatic fire alarm. The cause of the smoke was said to have been operating equipment used in the janitor's closet. Responders arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the location at 225 Nichols. Upon arrival, students were being evacuated from the building.

An engine and ladder truck was requested to the scene as light smoke was visible near a loading dock at the front entrance, according to fire personnel on scene. Responders were also instructed to bring thermal imaging equipment.

The scene was turned over to school maintenance as fire crews finished venting out the smoke. Fire personnel located the issue and began ventilating that area of the school.

Firefighters were finally cleared from the school around 11:30 a.m. after the school had been ventilated. The school's fire alarm was reset and students were given the all-clear to return to school.

Any additional information will be added to this article as it is released.

