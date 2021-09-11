Williamsport, Pa. -- This September 30 beginning at 7 p.m. in the AMC Classic 11, Lycoming College will host the 14th annual OnScreen Film and Video Festival, formerly known as the Pennsylvania College Student Film and Video Festival. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP online in advance.

Originally conceived as a local screening in 2008, the festival has expanded to include films from all over the world. This year's festival logged a record 1,194 submissions from 77 different countries. Official selections consist of 22 films from the U.S., U.K., Hungary, India, Spain, China, Slovenia, Italy, France, Israel, and Argentina.

Leah Bedrosian Peterson, festival director and professor of film and video arts at Lycoming College, is excited about this year’s festival jury members, including:

Tom Woodruff, Jr. (Tom Woodruff Jr. Grant Jury Award for Lycoming College films), Academy Award-winning actor and special effects artist who has worked on every Alien and Alien vs. Predator film since Aliens

Levi Woodward (Narrative), managing partner at preeminent international film and TV studio Rocket Science whose recent films include Sean Penn’s Flag Day, The Trial of the Chicago Seven, and May December

Danielle Bernstein (Documentary), founder of Clear Films, the full service, story driven production company that uses media to amplify social and environmental struggles affecting the global community

Christina Moliterno (Animation), Lead Motion Designer at Rockstar Games in New York City; and Stephen St. Francis Decky (Experimental Films and Music Videos), visiting assistant professor of film and video art at Lycoming College and multi-media artist and writer.

More information on the jury can be found on the festival jury web page.

“It was thrilling to see that our festival attracted almost 1200 filmmakers to submit films that they poured their hearts and souls into. The quality of films submitted this year was impressive and provided Onscreen Film and Video Festival the opportunity to screen a number of exciting, touching, and thought-provoking films that help to shine a light on promising young filmmakers,” said Bedrosian Peterson. "Locally, Lycoming College is proud to contribute to the arts culture of Williamsport with the city’s only international film festival.”

Winning entries from each category will be screened at the live event held at the AMC. In addition, both Lycoming College student films nominated for the Tom Woodruff Jr. Grand Jury Prize Award will screen at the AMC.

All official selections will also be available to watch online from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15.

Winners are listed below.

Narrative Winner: "Otava," directed by Lana Bregar

This submission is from the Slovenia Academy of Theatre, Radio, and Film. In this film, an adolescent girl tries to dream about memories of her mother while having to be physically present on the family farm with her grandmother.

Documentary Winner: "Kerala Hip Hop: Into the Roots" directed by Akshay KP

A documentary submitted from NEO Film School in India about the dynamic hip hop culture in Kerala.

Animation Winner: "How to Make Electronic Music" directed by Rob Thompson

This animation about a wandering musician showing the audience how he makes electronic music in the wild was submitted from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Experimental Winner: "The Wounds of My Home" directed by Claudia Estrada

"A house with cracks, like a damaged body, say goodbye. Time to heal the wounds, someday evils will bloom." This entry comes from Valencia Polytechnic University, Spain.

Tom Woodruff Jr. Grand Jury Prize Winner: "McClenty" directed by Jessee Bermudez

A Lycoming College entry exploring the separation between life as a Grammy nominated musician and life as a music teacher at KIPP Academy.

Narrative Official Selections

"The Bag" directed by Elsa Cahen and Elton Mendes, École des Beaux-Arts and University of Paris, France

"Ring" directed by Zhang Haoyu, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, China

"Yoddha" directed by Farhaan Colabawalla, New York Film Academy

"Quella oche Resta" directed by Matteo Ferrari, Rome University of Fine Arts, Italy

"Listen to Me" directed by Francois Hoskovec, 3iS Film and TV, France

Documentary Official Selections

"McClenty" directed by Jessee Bermudez, Lycoming College

"The Instrument Man" directed by Ezequiel Prusak, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina

"Holding Onto Water" directed by Kiubon Kokko, Claremont McKenna College

"Lost in the Daze of Candy" directed by Casey Funke, Claudia Peralta Torres, and Brennen Marin, Virginia Commonwealth University

Animation Official Selections

"Papa Sun" directed by Noah Gallagher, Rhode Island School of Design

"Incognito" directed by Julia Lantos, Budapest Metropolitan University, Hungary

"The Quest for Freedom and the Longing for Belonging" directed by Noam Paul, Bezazel Academy of Art and Design, Israel

"Walls" directed by Saskia Hanssen, University for the Creative Arts, Farnham, U.K.

"Swings and Roundabouts" directed by Sam Slater, Leeds Beckett University, U.K.

"Casual Friday" directed by Jacob Tummino, Massachusetts College of Art and Design

Experimental Official Selection

"A Dinner with My Man" directed by Anita Luz Berman, Matteo Giunchi, and Claudio Pauri, Holden School, Italy

Tom Woodruff Jr. Grand Jury Prize Official Selection

"Doug in the Wild" directed by M. Mitchell Wheary, Lycoming College