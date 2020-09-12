Williamsport, Pa. -- With costs for higher education outpacing inflation at many colleges and universities, the future may be daunting for many promising young people.
To help alleviate some of that strain, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has worked to create scholarship funds for graduating seniors and nontraditional students.
Endowed scholarship funds at FCFP are created from gifts made by individuals, families, and organizations. These gifts are invested to provide income to award scholarships every year to different students. In many instances, scholarships are awarded based on predetermined criteria that are reflective of the personal values and interests of those who establish the funds.
FCFP recently awarded $277,550 in scholarships to 88 students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligibility and criteria vary by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from high schools in Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run, and Williamsport School Districts, as well as St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Non-traditional students throughout Pennsylvania also received scholarships to continue their education.
2020 recipients are as follows:
Danville Area School District
- Braylen Krainak, Chuck Yost Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Lock Haven University
- Aaron Wright, Patton Family Scholarship Fund, $2,675, Lock Haven University
East Lycoming School District
- Luke Gorg, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Cornell University
Jersey Shore Area School District
- Sadie Griswold, Howard M. & Jane F. Thompson Scholarship Fund, $4,000, Slippery Rock University
- Kaseenah Paulhamus, Howard M. & Jane F. Thompson Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Harding University
- Stephanie Steinbacher, ISCALC International Scholarship Fund, $1,000, American University
- Arizona Shreck, Jersey Shore High School Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, $1,230, Penn State Berks
- Aubrey Stetts, Jersey Shore High School Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, $1,230, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Rachel Garrett, Kenneth and Marcia Johnson Scholarship Fund, $1,345, Penn State University
- Gabrielle Bellomo, Lindsay M. Entz Memorial Scholarship Fund, $4,483, Misericordia University
- Alyssa English, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Karissa English, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University
Lewisburg Area School District
- Joshua Nicolls, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $655, Brigham Young University
- Hanna Aboueid, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,237, Brown University
- Anna Batkowski, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Duquesne University
Line Mountain School District
- Cydney Lahr, T-Ross Brothers Construction Scholarship Fund, $1,500, Marywood University
Loyalsock Township School District
- David Hutchinson, Albert and Alice Nacinovich Music Scholarship Fund, $474, Penn State University
- David Hutchinson, Dr. Wayne F. Rose Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University
- Curtis Trowbridge, Jody Lea Loudenslager Scholarship Fund, $402, Penn State University
Mifflin County School District
- Ian Shoemaker, Daniel G. Fultz and Helen I. Fultz Scholarship Fund, $1,672, Lycoming College
- Abigail Traxler, Daniel G. Fultz and Helen I. Fultz Scholarship Fund, $1,672, Lycoming College
Montgomery Area School District
- Jaelyn Woods, Carl & Lucille Jarrett Scholarship Fund, $5,000, East Carolina University
- Brooke Bartlow, Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery, Scholarship Fund, $4,660, Kutztown University
- Breanna Segraves, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Lycoming College
- Riley Fry, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Keystone College
- Dylan Ring, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University
- Breanna Segraves, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Lycoming College
- Kade Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University
- Kana Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University
- Brooke Bartlow, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Kutztown University
Montoursville Area School District
- William Carson, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Emily Pittenger, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Julia Bradley, Carol A. Fry Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,600, University of Pittsburgh
- Jenna Hickok, Carol A. Fry Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,600, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Sara Conrad, Cheryl L. Nibert Memorial Fund, $1,000, Bloomsburg University
- Abigail Shoemaker, Christina Casselberry Hayes Music Scholarship Fund, $10,000, Penn State University
- Kasondra Goodreau, Deborah Ann Dickey Memorial Scholarship Fund, $593, University of Pittsburgh
- Brandon Good, Douglas Dickey Memorial Scholarship Fund, $593, Undecided
- Koby Lakes, Eleanor M. Wolfson Memorial Scholarship Fund, $803, Lycoming College
- Alex McWilliams, Jessica L. Aikey Memorial Fund, $606, Lancaster Bible College
- Julia Mertes, Jody Lea Loudenslager Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,012, Penn State University
- Colin Gorini, John G. Sharp Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Robert Morris University
- Jacob Reeder, Jordan M. Bower Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Lock Haven University
- Angelo Silvagni, Jordan M. Bower Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Penn State Altoona
- Sara Conrad, Judy K. Rupert Memorial Scholarship Fund, $372, Bloomsburg University
- Brandon Good, Judy K. Rupert Memorial Scholarship Fund, $372, Undecided
- Emily Pittinger, Kimberly Marie Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Colin Gorini, Larissa Michele Uzupis Memorial Scholarship Fund, $957, Robert Morris University
- Avery Zales, Michelle E. Bohlin Memorial Fund, $254, Juniata College
- Kortnie Chamberlain, Mildred E. Kelly Scholarship Fund, $13,091, Shippensburg University
- Kasondra Goodreau, Monica E. Cox Memorial Fund, $623, University of Pittsburgh
- Abigail Fogleman, Monica M. Weaver Memorial Fund, $1,000, Slippery Rock University
- Koby Lakes, Montoursville High School Class of 1967 Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,350, Lycoming College
- Jase Thomas, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Kasondra Goodreau, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, University of Pittsburgh
- Koby Lakes, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, Lycoming College
- Isabella Masias, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, Bloomsburg University
- Alexandria McKenna, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, University of Pittsburgh
- Lily Saar, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, Lycoming College
- Alexandria McKenna, Tis A Scholarship Fund, $2,248, University of Pittsburgh
- Ashley Loss, Wendy Y. Wolfson Memorial Scholarship Fund, $710, Slippery Rock University
- Jenna Hickok, William R. Hyman Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,449, Pennsylvania College of Technology
Mount Carmel Area School District
- Michael Makowski, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Bloomsburg University
- Jason Patrick, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Duquesne University
- Tyler Winhofer, Mark D'Angelo Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Bloomsburg University
Muncy School District
- Sacha Alvarez, Arlene and James Opp and Howard Opp Scholarship Fund, $4,000, University of Pittsburgh
- Amber Fry, H. Porter Rathmell Scholarship Fund, $6,200, Lycoming College
- Madesyn Brelsford, Margaret E. Waldron Memorial Fund, $14,000, Elizabethtown College
- Christian Good, Margaret E. Waldron Memorial Fund, $14,000, St. Francis University
- Evan Dayhoff, Morton and Beatrice Harrison Scholarship Fund, $3,737, Millersville University
- Mario Barberio, Muncy Alumni Wrestling Scholarship Fund, $807, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Aleaha Bigelow, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Elizabethtown College
- Schyler Keller, Muncy Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Penn State University
- Schyler Keller, Muncy Scholars Awards Fund, $500, Penn State University
- Sacha Alvarez, Robert E. Barbour Scholarship Fund, $2,730, University of Pittsburgh
South Williamsport Area School District
- Rylee Monoski, Clarabelle S. and Otis F. Williams Jr. Scholarship Fund, $10,500, Penn State University
- Reidyn Horn, Jane Salansky-Onzik Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Brandon Getz, John A. Savoy Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Penn State Altoona
- Amilee Miller, Nolan W. Feeser Scholarship Fund, $13,204, Chatham University
- Luke Winner, Nolan W. Feeser Scholarship Fund, $13,204, Wilkes University
- Lilly Eiswerth, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University
St. John Neumann Regional Academy
- Maria Helminiak, Williamsport Knights Home Association Fund, $2,067, Penn State University
Sullivan County School District
- Noah Phillips, Arey Family Scholarship Fund, $523, Penn State University
- Noah Phillips, L. L. Baumunk & Son, Inc. Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University
Warrior Run School District
- Abigail Lapp, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Eastern University
- Sarah Cotner, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Messiah College
Williamsport Area School District
- Ashlyn Bird, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Drexel University
- Sydney Hawk, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, University of Pittsburgh
- Olivia Lingard, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, University of Pittsburgh
- Gabe Manetta, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Lycoming College
- Cole Johnson, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Marywood University
- Andrew McCann, Shirley Gray Rightmire Scholarship Fund, $1,405, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Alexandra Lake, Tom Vargo Scholarship Fund, $500, Penn State University
- Conner Nyman, Zellers Family Scholarship Fund, $1,191, Lock Haven University
- Jonathan Zayas, Zellers Family Scholarship Fund, $1,191, Arizona Western College
Non-Traditional Awards
- Mackenzie Powell, Benjamin Franklin Fund of the Williamsport-Lycoming Foundation, $3,276, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Deanna Bump, Joseph R. Calder, Jr., MD Scholarship Fund, $3,114, Walden University
- Cristopher Noviello, Joseph R. Calder, Jr., MD Scholarship Fund, $3,114, Harrisburg Area Community College
- Gabreon Godin, Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,575, Uptown Music Collective
- Maria Helminiak, Taylor J. Ertel Scholarship Fund for Foster Children, $1,000, Penn State University
- Danielle Hynes, Taylor J. Ertel Scholarship Fund for Foster Children, $1,000, Jolie Beauty Academy
- Naomie Pierre-Louis, Taylor J. Ertel Scholarship Fund for Foster Children, $1,000, Capella University
- Demetrius Zaliwciw, Taylor J. Ertel Scholarship Fund for Foster Children, $1,000, Penn State University
- Timothy Wheeler, Warren E. "Whitey" Cole A.S.H.E. Scholarship Fund, $1,868, Penn State University