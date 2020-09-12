Williamsport, Pa. -- With costs for higher education outpacing inflation at many colleges and universities, the future may be daunting for many promising young people.

To help alleviate some of that strain, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has worked to create scholarship funds for graduating seniors and nontraditional students.

Endowed scholarship funds at FCFP are created from gifts made by individuals, families, and organizations. These gifts are invested to provide income to award scholarships every year to different students. In many instances, scholarships are awarded based on predetermined criteria that are reflective of the personal values and interests of those who establish the funds.

FCFP recently awarded $277,550 in scholarships to 88 students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligibility and criteria vary by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from high schools in Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run, and Williamsport School Districts, as well as St. John Neumann Regional Academy.

Non-traditional students throughout Pennsylvania also received scholarships to continue their education.

2020 recipients are as follows:

Danville Area School District

Braylen Krainak, Chuck Yost Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Lock Haven University

Aaron Wright, Patton Family Scholarship Fund, $2,675, Lock Haven University

East Lycoming School District

Luke Gorg, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Cornell University

Jersey Shore Area School District

Sadie Griswold, Howard M. & Jane F. Thompson Scholarship Fund, $4,000, Slippery Rock University

Kaseenah Paulhamus, Howard M. & Jane F. Thompson Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Harding University

Stephanie Steinbacher, ISCALC International Scholarship Fund, $1,000, American University

Arizona Shreck, Jersey Shore High School Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, $1,230, Penn State Berks

Aubrey Stetts, Jersey Shore High School Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, $1,230, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Rachel Garrett, Kenneth and Marcia Johnson Scholarship Fund, $1,345, Penn State University

Gabrielle Bellomo, Lindsay M. Entz Memorial Scholarship Fund, $4,483, Misericordia University

Alyssa English, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Karissa English, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University

Lewisburg Area School District

Joshua Nicolls, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $655, Brigham Young University

Hanna Aboueid, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,237, Brown University

Anna Batkowski, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Duquesne University

Line Mountain School District

Cydney Lahr, T-Ross Brothers Construction Scholarship Fund, $1,500, Marywood University

Loyalsock Township School District

David Hutchinson, Albert and Alice Nacinovich Music Scholarship Fund, $474, Penn State University

David Hutchinson, Dr. Wayne F. Rose Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University

Curtis Trowbridge, Jody Lea Loudenslager Scholarship Fund, $402, Penn State University

Mifflin County School District

Ian Shoemaker, Daniel G. Fultz and Helen I. Fultz Scholarship Fund, $1,672, Lycoming College

Abigail Traxler, Daniel G. Fultz and Helen I. Fultz Scholarship Fund, $1,672, Lycoming College

Montgomery Area School District

Jaelyn Woods, Carl & Lucille Jarrett Scholarship Fund, $5,000, East Carolina University

Brooke Bartlow, Christ Lutheran Church, Montgomery, Scholarship Fund, $4,660, Kutztown University

Breanna Segraves, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Lycoming College

Riley Fry, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Keystone College

Dylan Ring, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University

Breanna Segraves, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Lycoming College

Kade Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University

Kana Showers, Robert E. and Judy More Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Mansfield University

Brooke Bartlow, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Kutztown University

Montoursville Area School District

William Carson, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Emily Pittenger, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Julia Bradley, Carol A. Fry Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,600, University of Pittsburgh

Jenna Hickok, Carol A. Fry Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,600, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Sara Conrad, Cheryl L. Nibert Memorial Fund, $1,000, Bloomsburg University

Abigail Shoemaker, Christina Casselberry Hayes Music Scholarship Fund, $10,000, Penn State University

Kasondra Goodreau, Deborah Ann Dickey Memorial Scholarship Fund, $593, University of Pittsburgh

Brandon Good, Douglas Dickey Memorial Scholarship Fund, $593, Undecided

Koby Lakes, Eleanor M. Wolfson Memorial Scholarship Fund, $803, Lycoming College

Alex McWilliams, Jessica L. Aikey Memorial Fund, $606, Lancaster Bible College

Julia Mertes, Jody Lea Loudenslager Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,012, Penn State University

Colin Gorini, John G. Sharp Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Robert Morris University

Jacob Reeder, Jordan M. Bower Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Lock Haven University

Angelo Silvagni, Jordan M. Bower Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Penn State Altoona

Sara Conrad, Judy K. Rupert Memorial Scholarship Fund, $372, Bloomsburg University

Brandon Good, Judy K. Rupert Memorial Scholarship Fund, $372, Undecided

Emily Pittinger, Kimberly Marie Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Colin Gorini, Larissa Michele Uzupis Memorial Scholarship Fund, $957, Robert Morris University

Avery Zales, Michelle E. Bohlin Memorial Fund, $254, Juniata College

Kortnie Chamberlain, Mildred E. Kelly Scholarship Fund, $13,091, Shippensburg University

Kasondra Goodreau, Monica E. Cox Memorial Fund, $623, University of Pittsburgh

Abigail Fogleman, Monica M. Weaver Memorial Fund, $1,000, Slippery Rock University

Koby Lakes, Montoursville High School Class of 1967 Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,350, Lycoming College

Jase Thomas, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Kasondra Goodreau, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, University of Pittsburgh

Koby Lakes, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, Lycoming College

Isabella Masias, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, Bloomsburg University

Alexandria McKenna, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, University of Pittsburgh

Lily Saar, Ruth D. Adams Fund, $5,455, Lycoming College

Alexandria McKenna, Tis A Scholarship Fund, $2,248, University of Pittsburgh

Ashley Loss, Wendy Y. Wolfson Memorial Scholarship Fund, $710, Slippery Rock University

Jenna Hickok, William R. Hyman Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,449, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Mount Carmel Area School District

Michael Makowski, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Bloomsburg University

Jason Patrick, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,401, Duquesne University

Tyler Winhofer, Mark D'Angelo Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Bloomsburg University

Muncy School District

Sacha Alvarez, Arlene and James Opp and Howard Opp Scholarship Fund, $4,000, University of Pittsburgh

Amber Fry, H. Porter Rathmell Scholarship Fund, $6,200, Lycoming College

Madesyn Brelsford, Margaret E. Waldron Memorial Fund, $14,000, Elizabethtown College

Christian Good, Margaret E. Waldron Memorial Fund, $14,000, St. Francis University

Evan Dayhoff, Morton and Beatrice Harrison Scholarship Fund, $3,737, Millersville University

Mario Barberio, Muncy Alumni Wrestling Scholarship Fund, $807, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Aleaha Bigelow, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Elizabethtown College

Schyler Keller, Muncy Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Penn State University

Schyler Keller, Muncy Scholars Awards Fund, $500, Penn State University

Sacha Alvarez, Robert E. Barbour Scholarship Fund, $2,730, University of Pittsburgh

South Williamsport Area School District

Rylee Monoski, Clarabelle S. and Otis F. Williams Jr. Scholarship Fund, $10,500, Penn State University

Reidyn Horn, Jane Salansky-Onzik Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Brandon Getz, John A. Savoy Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Penn State Altoona

Amilee Miller, Nolan W. Feeser Scholarship Fund, $13,204, Chatham University

Luke Winner, Nolan W. Feeser Scholarship Fund, $13,204, Wilkes University

Lilly Eiswerth, Williamsport Chapter PA Guild of Craftsmen Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University

St. John Neumann Regional Academy

Maria Helminiak, Williamsport Knights Home Association Fund, $2,067, Penn State University

Sullivan County School District

Noah Phillips, Arey Family Scholarship Fund, $523, Penn State University

Noah Phillips, L. L. Baumunk & Son, Inc. Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Penn State University

Warrior Run School District

Abigail Lapp, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Eastern University

Sarah Cotner, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Messiah College

Williamsport Area School District

Ashlyn Bird, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Drexel University

Sydney Hawk, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, University of Pittsburgh

Olivia Lingard, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, University of Pittsburgh

Gabe Manetta, Arthur and Trina Harrison Scholarship Fund, $2,000, Lycoming College

Cole Johnson, Muncy Bank & Trust Company Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Marywood University

Andrew McCann, Shirley Gray Rightmire Scholarship Fund, $1,405, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Alexandra Lake, Tom Vargo Scholarship Fund, $500, Penn State University

Conner Nyman, Zellers Family Scholarship Fund, $1,191, Lock Haven University

Jonathan Zayas, Zellers Family Scholarship Fund, $1,191, Arizona Western College

Non-Traditional Awards