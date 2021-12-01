Williamsport, Pa. – All eight siblings of the Cunningham family attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, or its predecessor, and four served as college employees.

The family recently pledged $200,000 to the Tomorrow Is in the Making: Legacy Campaign for Penn College to bolster student scholarships at the institution.

The siblings’ commitment is in honor of Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour, who has announced she is retiring in June 2022. Additionally, it honors the memory of the siblings’ parents, Jean and Donald M. Cunningham Sr.; brother, David ’81; and sister, Carol ’78.

The names of Jean (who served on the practical nursing faculty at the college) Donald, David and Carol will be added to the Donor Wall at the college, which, going forward, will recognize the entire Cunningham family. The honor will be formally presented during a donor recognition event in Spring 2022.

The Cunningham family first communicated news of its latest support to Gilmour and Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations/chief philanthropy officer, at a recent Foundation Dinner & Auction event at the college. James E. Cunningham ’73 and ’96, who retired as the college’s vice president for information technology in 2011, then made an emotional announcement to all those gathered in the Madigan Library for the biennial fundraising event.

He spoke of his family’s longtime connection to Penn College and to Gilmour. The announcement was met with a standing ovation from the event participants, and the gesture served to inspire others in attendance, resulting in a total of $600,700 in gifts and pledges being made for student scholarships before the evening ended.

The Cunningham siblings’ $200,000 commitment will boost support for the Cunningham Family Scholarship at the college.

“As alumni, employees and faithful financial supporters of the college and its mission, the Cunninghams have had an indelible impact on this institution,” Gilmour said. “This generous commitment to student scholarships is just one more way in which the family is leaving its imprint on the Penn College community. I am most grateful for their longtime support and service.”

“The Cunningham family is a huge part of our Penn College family,” Kline said. “Through their education, profession and passion, they have enhanced and supported the college in so many impactful ways over the years. Their generosity, through such a connected spirit of family, is truly inspiring.”

The Cunningham family’s service to Penn College as employees of the institution totals more than 120 years.

In addition to James Cunningham, the Cunningham siblings and spouses who joined together for the scholarship commitment are: Donald M. Cunningham Jr. ’74; Michael M. ’75 and ’95 and Marsha C. Cunningham; Mark A. ’79 and Denise A. Cunningham; Stephen Cunningham ’82 and ’90; and Robert P. ’90 and Sara Cunningham.

“We’re pleased to make this pledge to the Legacy Campaign to recognize and honor Davie’s long career and accomplishments, to memorialize the family members who are no longer with us, and to continue our support of the Cunningham Family Scholarship,” the family said. “Supporting today’s students through scholarship donations gives us a wonderful sense of giving back, helping them achieve their academic goals and go on to successful careers.”

Preference for the Cunningham Family Scholarship is given to a student enrolled full time in any major, who is eligible for financial aid and who maintains a GPA of 3.2 or higher.