Williamsport, Pa. – A Pennsylvania College of Technology student is among 25 undergrads nationwide honored with a scholarship from a foundation that promotes skilled manufacturing careers.

Ethan S. Rhodes-O’Brien, of Mechanicsburg, earned the $1,500 scholarship for the spring semester from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International. Students enrolled in a certificate or degree program leading to a manufacturing career are eligible for the scholarship.

A Dean’s List student, Rhodes-O’Brien is seeking a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology. He also received a $1,500 NBT scholarship for the Fall 2020 semester. Rhodes-O’Brien is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Chi honor societies.

“We are proud to see Ethan receive another scholarship from NBT,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “The honor is indicative of Ethan’s commitment to be a tomorrow maker in manufacturing, a field essential for the nation’s economic health and full of rewarding career opportunities.”

In addition to the monetary award, scholarship winners received a complimentary one-year FMA membership and a Student Design Kit CAD software package from SolidWorks Corp., an industry partner of NBT.