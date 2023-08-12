Williamsport, Pa. — A Penn College club has chosen a "Preceptor of the Year," recognizing an area hospital technologist for her guidance to students of the college.

Penn College’s Medical Imaging Club presented Tiffany Shaffer, a radiographic technologist for Evangelical Community Hospital, with the award during a ceremony July 26.

Preceptors are workers at clinical sites where radiography students, who are mastering the use of x-ray equipment, gain hands-on experiences.

Penn College's radiology students become well-acquainted with preceptors since they must complete over 1,500 hours of training in clinical settings to graduate and take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists certification exam.

“The clinical preceptors are an important part of our students’ education,” explained Christine L. Eckenrod, director of the college’s radiography program.

In addition to providing demonstrations and assistance, preceptors help to assess progress as students obtain clinical competencies and gain crucial clinical experiences in medical imaging.

“I couldn’t thank you enough for the support you’ve given us these past two years,” Medical Imaging Club President Kas F. Kondash, of Millheim, told Shaffer during the ceremony. Kondash graduated with an associate degree in radiography on August 5. “Your positive attitude has really made a difference. You definitely deserve your role as student liaison.”

Though Shaffer has only officially been in the role of preceptor for the past three years, she has always worked closely with students, explained Allen R. Smith, the college’s clinical director of radiography.

“She is very approachable and friendly with the students, and this is most evident when the students are first rotating into Evangelical Community Hospital,” Smith said. “She is willing to give tours and help students familiarize themselves with the hospital.”

Penn College’s Medical Imaging Club initiated the Preceptor of the Year award in 2021. Previous recipients are Lia Varricchione of Mount Nittany Medical Center (2022) and Mandi Crone of UPMC in Williamsport (2021).

Radiographers serve an important role in medical teams as they capture images of patients’ internal organs, soft tissues, and bones using X-ray equipment.

