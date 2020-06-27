Lewisburg -- Healthcare is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S., with a 14% increase in employment anticipated from 2018 to 2028.

The projected growth is expected due to the nation's aging population, which will naturally require more healthcare services. To help train future healthcare professionals, Evangelical Community Hospital is preparing students to pursue health careers through a unique internship program for high school students.

This year’s class includes six individuals, made up of students who completed their junior or senior years at a high school in any of the districts surrounding Lewisburg. The students must have a grade point average of 3.3 (88%) or better and the willingness to experience different areas of the healthcare environment.

The 72-hour internship program provides 24 hours in the classroom and 48 hours of one-on-one interaction with nurses and patients. Hospital educators teach the students a variety of skills including CPR certification, lifting and transfer techniques, and personal care skills. The classroom training includes a fully recreated patient stay where students learn how to care for a patient from feeding, bathing, and oral hygiene, to making the bed and completing paperwork.

The high school students of this year’s class come from five school districts including Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, and Shikellamy.

The students began classroom training in late June and will be placed in six-day rotations in varying departments including Obstetrics, Emergency, Intensive Care, and One-Day Surgery following their classroom instruction.

Students can use their summer experiences at the Hospital to meet job shadowing requirements while experiencing first-hand a career path they might wish to pursue.

For more information on the High School Summer Healthcare Careers Internship program, call (570) 522-2727 or visit www.evanhospital.com.