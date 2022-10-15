Lewisburg, Pa. — Back by popular demand and finally returning to an in-person format, the Bucknell University Chemistry Club is offering the community a new set of tricks and treats through its annual Halloween Show.

The show hasn't been held in person since 2019 due to COVID concerns, but this year it is returning to its rightful place at the McDonnell amphitheater on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

There will be activity tables for children and families starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Swartz Hall patio near the amphitheater, and the main event begins at 7 p.m. in the theater.

The event will give participants a chance to get their hands dirty and learn more about the chemistry behind the tricks they’ll see on stage.

“It's been a tough few years for everyone, and it is very meaningful to all of us to work on this again to bring back some smiles and fun,” says Professor David Rovnyak, chemistry.

Chemistry faculty and students hosted virtual shows the past two years, but Rovnyak says doing the demonstrations for a live audience and seeing their reactions to the booms and flames is a very different experience.

The show will bring back past crowd-pleasers such as “puking pumpkins” and “fire-breathing pumpkins,” while also debuting new chemistry tricks including “devil’s toothpaste.” The show will be interactive with opportunities for members of the audience to get up close and involved with fun props and Halloween science.

As always, the show is being organized by the Chemistry Club student leaders and some chemistry faculty members. Club members said they are happy to be performing before a live audience again.

“I am super excited to see the show come back in full swing because it was one of my favorite events of the year,” said April Hurlock ’23, a chemistry major and president of the Chemistry Club. “Not only does it bring together the department, but we get to share our love of science with the community. Hearing the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ and cheers from the kids during our demos makes all of the hard work and planning that went into the event worth it.”

Hurlock participated in the last in-person show as a first-year student, and is back to help lead this year’s show as a senior.

Professor Sarah Smith, chemistry, who is the Faculty Advisor of the Chemistry Club adds that the show provides “an opportunity for students to interact directly with kids and families in the community, sharing their love for chemistry and explaining some of its fascinating possibilities.”

