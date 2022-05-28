Williamsport, Pa. — A shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians continues to strain communities, particularly rural communities, where there are fewer volunteer EMTs.

Opportunities abound for training, including an Emergency Medical Technician course that will begin the week of Aug. 15 and run through early December.

The course will be offered at four locations by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level, according to Penn College.

The EMT course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Students will select one of four sites: Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, or Bloomsburg Volunteer Ambulance Association Training and Administration Center in Bloomsburg.

The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (at Evangelical or in Wellsboro), Tuesdays and Thursdays (in Williamsport), and Mondays and Thursdays (in Bloomsburg). Some evenings will require 6-to-10-p.m. instruction.

Content will be delivered through a “flipped” mastery-learning model that employs internet-based, streaming-video education. Students will watch videos that support comprehension and reinforce key concepts.

Face-to-face learning includes case studies and skill drills to apply students’ understanding with hands-on activities. Experiential learning during ambulance rotations affords real-world immersion into an environment of practice.

Seating is limited, and all registrations must be completed by 1 p.m. July 28. Interested participants may register at https://regics.pct.edu/EMTF2022.

