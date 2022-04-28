Lock Haven, Pa. -- Thanks to a $1,000 Empowering Educator grant from the PPL Foundation, Ms. Manda Mosier, STEM teacher at Robb Elementary School in Lock Haven, purchased WeDo Lego kits for her STEM club participants.

Using the “brain” in the kit, the students are taught how to first make a snail and create a code that will change its light colors, make sounds, and even make it move. Additional projects teach students to design a working windmill or a rotating satellite.

Called "purposeful play," toys like the We Do Lego kits address learning through an integrated approach that is woven throughout the whole learning experience. Specifically, since the pandemic, experts say purposeful, collaborative play experiences can help students feel like they are part of a community again, building their social and emotional skills through peer interactions.

Students in Ms. Mosier's classroom are presented with real-life problems and work collaboratively to come up with solutions. The students are learning simple programming using the web-based software that accompanies the kit.

Ms. Mosier was able to purchase four kits using the funds.

"When learning STEM concepts, the students use all four C’s in STEM learning - Collaboration, Communication, Creativity, Critical thinking," she said.

