Harrisburg, Pa. -- Legislation intended to increase affordability and accessibility of emergency medical training in rural areas, has been approved by both the Pennsylvania House and Senate and is now awaiting final approval by the Governor.

House Bill 1838, sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer (R - Turtlepoint), may increase funding for the Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund (EMSOF) and require at least 30% of EMSOF to be used to train people in underserved rural areas.

In addition, the bill would require no less than 10% of the funds to be given directly to EMS providers to be used for medical equipment.

“With the number of volunteer first responders rapidly declining in rural communities across the state, one of the most important things we can do to help is make sure people who want to serve can afford the necessary training to do so,” Rep. Causer said. “EMT class costs are approaching $1,000, which is a lot to ask of someone who wants to volunteer his or her time to serve their community.”

Both affordability and accessability are barriers to obtaining an EMT certification. "What we see is a gap in education to bring public servants into the public safety realm," said James Weber, coordinator, EMS, with Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC).

Weber noted the average age of an EMT is 61. "When emergency services are being managed by people aged the same as those who most often use these services, we have a problem," said Weber.

Both the cost and demands of the course have an impact on an EMT candidate's commitment. "Cost continues to go up, curriculum also has gone up," said Weber. "When I received my certification 20 years ago, it was a 120-hour program and it cost $75. Now it's 220 hours."

HACC associate provost for workforce development and continuing education Vic Rodgers, M.S. said that collaborations with high schools and career and technical centers (CTCs) would provide the greatest opportunity to recruit new volunteers. "Engaging middle school students in recruiting efforts and providing courses to high school students would allow new, younger volunteers to get engaged early on," Rodgers said.

"Furthermore, providing information related to the available pathways within emergency medical services (EMS) is essential. Many nursing and physician assistant programs now require experience in the medical field. Obtaining certification as an emergency medical technician (EMT) would provide the necessary credentials and experience to meet this requirement," Rodgers continued.

While HACC has seen a slight increase in enrollment over the past three years, Rodgers said many students take the EMT Program as a stepping stone to other careers or other healthcare programs, include nursing, allied healthcare fields, law enforcement, or career firefighting.

The next course being offered through HACC in Hughesville costs $825 and participants must be at least 16 years old.

The Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund, under review by the governor, is currently funded by a $10 fee on moving violations and a $25 fee for driving under the influence incidents. If signed into law, this bill would increase the fees to $20 and $50, respectively - the first increase in these fees in over 30 years.

The bill also has a built-in requirement for the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to review the last five years of court records to ensure that EMSOF money is being collected and deposited correctly, and to provide guidance if the money is not being used as intended.