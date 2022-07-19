Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School Board meets tonight with a potential elephant in the room.

On the agenda for their July 19, 6 p.m. public meeting is the consideration of approval of Brandon Pardoe, director of student services, as the district’s Title IX coordinator. Pardoe is also up for approval as the district’s school safety and security coordinator.

The agenda shows no evidence of discussion of disgraced principal Roger Freed or recently charged math teacher Chris Yoder.

Principal Roger Freed was charged with 30 felony counts of sexual contact with a student at the end of June. He has been suspended with pay since his arrest.

Freed is accused of carrying on a years long sexual relationship with a former student beginning in 2017 and continuing until April of this year. His preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for July 19, has been continued and is now scheduled for August 30 at 2 p.m.

Freed was promoted to the position of high school principal in April as part of the administrative shuffling that saw Pardoe take his current position.

Teacher Chris Yoder was charged last year with felony contact with a minor after two students alleged that he had acted inappropriately with them. He has been suspended without pay since the fall of last year.

On July 12, an additional charge was brought against Yoder after more accusers came forward. The new charge filed is felony statutory sexual assault.

Related reading: More accusers come forward in case against Williamsport teacher

Both Freed and Yoder are currently out on unsecured bail while awaiting trial.

The question remains to be answered: Will tonight’s board meeting see a higher attendance than usual because of community concerns stemming from the scandals?

The district's PR Director Greg Hayes said the meeting will still be held at the District Service Center, 2780 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.