Williamsport, Pa. -- About 50 Pennsylvania College of Technology engineering and electronics students per year will benefit from a recent addition to their state-of-the-art facilities, courtesy of Elsner Engineering Works Inc.

The third-generation family owned and operated company recently donated a decommissioned Fanuc M-10iA/12 6-axis robot with an R-30iB PLUS controller for the college’s process control training lab.

“This robot can be set up to perform many different operations, such as gluing together different materials and loading and unloading parts from a machine. Our first application will be to pick and place parts off a conveyer system,” explained Ken J. Kinley, assistant professor and department head for electronics and computer engineering technology.

“Working on the robot provides our students with an experience that mimics what they will find in industry. Such hands-on training is vital for their future career success,” he added.

Based in Hanover, Elsner Engineering Works produces converting machinery for industrial and household products. The company has 3,000 machines in more than 60 countries. Its customer base consists of many Fortune 500 businesses.

To support consistent growth during the past several years, Elsner Engineering Works has embraced automation and incorporated robots in its machines. President and CEO Bert Elsner II contacted the college about donating the Fanuc robot after acquiring new equipment.

“Elsner Engineering Works and Pennsylvania College of Technology are both leaders in their fields,” he said. “Elsner is excited to share our robotic technology with Penn College with the expectation that the next generation of students will learn valuable hands-on skills. Elsner is looking forward to a more collaborative connection with Penn College for the benefit of technology students, starting today.”

Under the direction of Scott D. Neuhard, assistant professor of electronics and computer engineering technology, a group of students is commissioning and troubleshooting the robot for it to be incorporated into the curriculum.

The robot will be used by students enrolled in baccalaureate programs automation engineering technology: robotics & automation, and automation engineering technology: mechatronics, as well as associate degree majors mechatronics technology and electronics and computer engineering technology: robotics & automation emphasis.