Williamsport, Pa. – Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center, which provides early childhood education and care to the children of Penn College students and employees, received three Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grants totaling $69,200 from the U.S. Department of Education through STEP Inc.

The funding is being used to supplement staff salaries that were paid to the center’s employees during the pandemic shutdown period. It has also been used to buy personal protective equipment and products, such as materials to make face shields, cloth masks, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, bleach, and laundry detergent.

The CARES Act funding is intended for the use of licensed child care providers who remained open during the coronavirus crisis or reopened during or soon after the public health emergency to serve Pennsylvania families’ child care needs. The college’s Children’s Learning Center reopened in May. It can be used to support needs such as occupancy, utilities, salaries, benefits, cleaning, sanitation, materials and supplies.