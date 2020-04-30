Bloomsburg -- The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance has named three senior award winners in their music division for 2020. Awards are given to outstanding seniors in music, audio recording, and music education.

“All three students are very deserving of the recognition. Each of them contributed to the department in their own unique way. We will miss them,” said Stephen Clickard, chair of the BU division of music.

Lexi Holtzman of Duboistown, Pa. is the recipient of the outstanding student senior award for the music education track. An active member of the Bloomsburg University collegiate chapter of the National Association for Music Education, she served the chapter as the vice president and regularly attended state and national conferences.

In the spring of 2019, Holtzman joined a select group of music education students who presented on popular music pedagogy in higher education at the bi-annual National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Eastern Division Conference.

In addition to serving the Bloomsburg NAfME chapter, she was also president of the University Women’s Chorale and co-conductor of the student-run acapella group “The Leading Tones.”

Randy Baxendale of Nazareth, Pa. was named the outstanding senior in the music liberal arts track major. In his time at BU, Baxendale has been the leader of the trumpet section of the BU marching band, wind ensemble, concert band, and jazz ensemble.

Baxendale toured with the jazz ensemble through Germany and the Czech Republic in May of 2018. Baxendale has been accepted into the graduate degree program in trumpet performance at Penn State University to earn his master’s degree in music performance.

Elizabeth Heimbach of Mechanicsburg, Pa. earned the outstanding student senior award for the music audio recording track. At BU, she performed with the wind ensemble, the marching band, and concert band and also served as a member of the performing arts facilities staff.

Heimbach interned with Klock Entertainment and was offered a part-time job as media director in the Fall of 2019, before graduating. After graduation in December, she was promoted to the full-time position of director of events.