Mansfield, Pa. - Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education selected Dr. Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield University during its July Board of Governors meeting.

Hanna began his appointment on Fri., July 30. He succeeds Charles Patterson, who took a position as interim president of Shippensburg University earlier in July.

Prior to Hanna's official appointment to lead Mansfield, Dr. John Ulrich, provost and vice president of academic affairs, was serving as acting president of the university.

"I am honored to have been selected for this role, and look forward to partnering with everyone at Mansfield on behalf of our students and their success," Hanna said.

Hanna will continue to serve as president of Bloomsburg University, a position he's held since 2017, and interim president of Lock Haven University, a position he was appointed to in February.

He will lead the team overseeing the Northeast Integration of three universities - Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield - into a single accredited entity with three distinct campuses and a single faculty and staff, a decision made by the state system just recently.

"Dr. Hanna's expertise has guided Bloomsburg and the entire integrations effort with great skill and with a sharp focus on student success," Board chair Cindy Shapira said. "He has our full confidence as a leader of three campuses and as someone who can bring constituencies together in the common purpose of quality, affordable public higher education."

"Dr. Hanna has proven himself to be a student-focused leader driven by a passion for public higher education," Chancellor Dan Greenstein said. "The expertise and heart he brings to the university is also present in the work on integration. We are excelling toward the goals of bolstering student success and expanding opportunities at these three campuses thanks in large part to Dr. Hanna's leadership."

According to the university, among Hanna's accomplishments at Bloomsburg are the improvement of student retention by five percent in two years; doubling the Bloomsburg Foundation's endowment growth to $60 million; and establishing the President's Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

"Together, we will continue to strengthen Mansfield University and ensure that high-quality, affordable education has a home in the Northern Tier," Hanna said.