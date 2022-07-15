Mansfield, Pa. — For the second year, First Citizens and C&N Banks have provided donations to Mansfield's Early Start program for high school students.

The Early Start program allows qualifying high school students to take Mansfield University courses and earn college credits. Both in-person and online courses are available through Early Start.

Thanks to support from donors such as local banks, the Early Start program has been tuition free for Pennsylvania public school students since the autumn 2021 semester.

"We are very grateful to both First Citizens and C&N for their generous commitment to Mansfield's Early Start Program," said Dr. John M. Ulrich, Mansfield University's provost. "This support helps ensure that Mansfield can continue to provide high school students in the Northern Tier and elsewhere in our Commonwealth with an affordable, early start to their college education."

This is First Citizens and C&N's second year of donating to Early Start. First Citizens contributed $50,000 this year, and C&N provided $40,000 - double their contribution from last year.

The Early Start program began in 2018 with five agreements with public school districts, and now it has over 50 partnerships with public school districts and private schools throughout Pennsylvania and in southern New York.

In addition to receiving college credits, each student who completes an Early Start Course receives automatic general acceptance for full-time enrollment at Mansfield University. Exceptions apply for some degree programs that require additional application materials.

Students may also participate in the Concurrent Enrollment pilot program, in which high school teachers teach college credit courses. Teachers in the Concurrent Enrollment program are guided and approved by Mansfield University faculty members.

The program is available in the Northern Tier, with agreements set with Athens, Northern Tioga, Southern Tioga, Troy, and Wellsboro school districts. Tuition for Concurrent Enrollment is currently subsidized; this may be subject to change based on available funding.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.