Williamsport, Pa. — A recent donation to Penn College is helping "mature students"—25 or older—to pay for their education.

The $50,000 gift from the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation will provide scholarships to Pennsylvania College of Technology students age 25 and older who have completed at least half of the requirements and credits toward their bachelor’s degrees.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support from the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation,” President Michael J. Reed said. “Industry is in dire need of more highly skilled graduates, and we are seeing growing interest in working adults wanting to upskill and complete relevant degree programs.

“Students over the age of 25 commonly have more personal responsibilities, however, making it difficult to balance life, work and schooling. These scholarships will remove barriers and place degree aspirations within reach – which, in turn, will help both the individual students and their respective communities.”

Newcombe Scholarships for Mature Students support completion of four-year degrees by older enrollees, reducing dependence on loans and recognizing the challenges faced by those who seek higher education while juggling family and work commitments.

“The Newcombe Foundation is honored and proud to begin this partnership with Pennsylvania College of Technology,” Newcombe Foundation Executive Director Gianna Durso-Finley said. “Newcombe funding is not easily earned, and Penn College has demonstrated an impressive commitment to helping mature students succeed and graduate with a minimum of debt.”

The independent foundation began in 1979 as the result of a $16 million bequest from the estate of Newcombe, a Philadelphia philanthropist. In her will, she named five trustees and charged them with creating a foundation that would continue her lifelong interest in supporting students pursuing degrees in higher education.

“Scholarship support is critical to the success of our students, who often face significant financial barriers when pursuing their degrees,” noted Kyle A. Smith, Penn College’s senior executive director of college relations. “We look forward to partnering with the Newcombe Foundation in our shared commitment to making a college degree more accessible to mature students in need.”

Based in Princeton, New Jersey, the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation has awarded more than $70 million in higher education scholarships and fellowships since 1981.

