Mansfield, Pa. — Commonwealth University-Mansfield is able to continue its Early College program tuition-free thanks to a $55,000 donation from First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB).

The Early College program, formerly called Early Start, lets qualifying high school students enroll in college courses and earn credits.

This is the third year that FCCB has supported the program. Early College has remained tuition-free since the fall semester of 2021.

"We are very thankful to First Citizens Community Bank for the support of the Early College Program," said Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University. "The continued support they have provided has been vital to allow Commonwealth University-Mansfield to give students in the Northern Tier an affordable, early start to their college education."

The Early College program started in 2018 with five partnerships between schools. Now, Mansfield has over 50 partnerships with public school districts and individual private schools throughout Pennsylvania and southern New York.

"Programs like Early College can help remove financial barriers for students who may not have the resources to pursue higher education," noted FCCB President & CEO, Randall Black. "Giving back in this way can have powerful and far-reaching impacts on students and our communities, creating a more equitable and prosperous future for all. We are very pleased to support a program that provides opportunities to help students achieve their academic and career goals and to support the systems of higher education in our communities."

In addition to earning credits early, students who successfully complete an Early College course are granted automatic general acceptance for full-time enrollment at Commonwealth University. Specific academic degree programs may require additional application materials for consideration.

Some schools also offer Concurrent Enrollment through a program that is currently in its pilot phase. Through Concurrent Enrollment, high school students can take Mansfield courses taught by their teachers in their own schools. All teachers instructing these classes first receive approval from university faculty.

The university currently has Concurrent Enrollment agreements in place with a set of districts in the Northern Tier, including Athens, Northern Tioga, Southern Tioga, Troy, and Wellsboro. Students enrolled in such courses also have their tuition subsidized this academic year.

