Laurelton, Pa. - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded West End Library a $500 grant to support summer literacy.

This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.

“We’re thrilled to receive this grant and it will go a long way to help provide fun and engaging programs for all ages this summer,” said Children’s Program Coordinator Judy McClain.

The Summer Quest reading program runs June 7 – August 7 and offers opportunities for all ages to promote reading and learning throughout the summer.

Featured this year are in-person events like Trick Dog Class, Pokémon Go, Wonderful World of Bats, Crafts, and other STEAM activities. Also new this year is a 1,000-minute reading challenge and Brag Tags.

"For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

"The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs.

The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.