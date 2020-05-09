Williamsport -- The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) is making its first update to the alumni directory since 2013 in a partnership with Publishing Concepts, Inc. (PCI).

Since that last update, the Williamsport Area High School alumni community has grown by over 2,000 graduates.

Creating the directory's fourth edition will take about a year. Over that time, PCI will help WASDEF to verify the accuracy of and provide updates to alumni data.

PCI is expected to begin outreach this month. WAHS alumni may receive a postcard, phone call, or email asking to update or verify their information. Alumni are not required to participate if they do not want to.

The new directory is scheduled to be available in print and digital formats in the spring of 2021.