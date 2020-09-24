Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education unveiled a new resource for Pennsylvania's educators and communities to evaluate, reimagine, and strengthen equitable practices in schools and other educational ventures.

“Developing a clearinghouse of resources to improve equity in our education system has never been more important than it is today,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “Equity has been a guiding principle within the Department and we’re proud to make these diverse resources available to communities so they each can engage in self-assessment and forge their own unique paths toward improving equitable practices in their schools.”

Equity means that every student has access to the educational resources and rigor they need when they need it, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, sexual orientation, family background and/or family income.

The “Equitable Practices Hub” is a collection of resources that an educational community can use to promote intentional equity in their communities. The resources represent best practices, models, and guidance across topics including academic equity, disciplinary equity, and the role of different partners in improving equity in educational communities.

“The resource takes a deep dive into issues like the use of data to inform the development and implementation of equitable systems, as well as how bias, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and other inequities impact school communities,” said Nikole Hollins-Sims, PDE’s special advisor on equity. “These tools allow individual school communities to target their strategies by assessing where there is room for growth within the context of the needs of their communities.”

Resources in the Hub include approaches to equity that people can take as individuals, to shape practices in the classroom, to implement broadly across a school or entire district, and will also include journal articles, videos, assessments, and other tools.

The inventory of resources on the Equitable Practices Hub will continue to expand as more materials are developed and reviewed.

The hub is available here.