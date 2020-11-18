Harrisburg, Pa. – On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced the recipients of 2020-2021 Safe Schools Targeted Grants. The grants are intended to help reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment, and to help train and compensate school resource and police officers.

“Although the learning environment has shifted for students, educators, and families, the importance of maintaining safe school communities has not changed,” Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega said. “The Safe Schools Targeted Grant program provides schools with resources to create, support, and enhance programs that address the current needs of school communities, such as creating trauma-informed practices and developing equity and inclusion methods.”

PDE’s Office for Safe Schools offers four types of safety grants: equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; school police officer grants of up to $40,000; and school resource officer grants of up to $60,000. The grants are designed to help schools to:

Reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promote an environment of greater productivity, safety and learning.

Enhance anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.

“Our schools can – and should – be safe places to learn, and these funds are wise investments to ensure they remain safe environments for students, teachers and staff,” said State Representative Scott Conklin (D- Centre).

Recipients in our region are:

Bradford County

Towanda Area School District: $14,353

Wyalusing Area School District: $19,999.80

Lycoming County

Loyalsock Township School District: $19,961

Centre County

Nittany Christian School: $3,274.

Saint Johns: $15,000.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy: $18,606.

For a full list of awardees, please click here.