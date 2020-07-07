Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced updated federal income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for the 2020-2021 school year. The guidelines went into effect on July 1, 2020.

Schools and other institutions use these federal guidelines to determine eligibility for the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, the Special Milk Program for Children, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and the Summer Food Service Program.

The following annual income eligibility guidelines are effective July 1, 2020, until further notice:

Family Size Free Meals/Milk Reduced Price Meals Not Eligible 130% of Poverty Guidelines 185% of Poverty Guidelines One $0 to $16,588 $16,589 to $23,606 $23,607 and up Two $0 to $22,412 $22,413 to $31,894 $31,895 and up Three $0 to $28,236 $28,237 to $40,182 $40,183 and up Four $0 to $34,060 $34,061 to $48,470 $48,471 and up Five $0 to $39,884 $39,885 to $56,758 $56,759 and up Six $0 to $45,708 $45,709 to $65,046 $65,047 and up Seven $0 to $51,532 $51,533 to $73,334 $73,335 and up Eight $0 to $57,356 $57,357 to $81,622 $81,623 and up For each additional member, add: +$5,824 +$8,288 +$8,289

“Food insecurity affects families across the commonwealth, and it is an issue that the department, in collaboration with other state agencies and outside partners, has worked hard to address,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “Programs like free and reduced-price meals are vital to providing at-risk students with critical nourishment, which helps them improve their overall health and well-being and stay focused and perform better in school.”

Rivera has pointed out that the scope of food insecurity has been a major concern since schools shut down due to COVID-19. Fortunately, communities around the state have mobilized to continue providing meals to Pennsylvania's children and families - over 24 million meals have been served to students in need during school closures.

Households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) only need to include their SNAP or TANF case number on their application. Households enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may qualify for free or reduced-price school meals and should complete a Household Meal Benefit Application.

Other families should refer to Pennsylvania's COMPASS website for more information. Those who require alternative means of communication for program information such as braille, large print, audio tape, or sign language should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities can contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.