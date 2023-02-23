Wellsboro, Pa. — As part of the Gale Largey Free Film Festival, the Deane Center will screen "William B. Wilson: First U.S. Secretary of Labor" this March.

Released in 2016, the documentary film describes the life and legacy of a Scottish immigrant who became a key figure in the fight for laborers' rights.

The film will air for free on March 1 at 7 p.m. The runtime is 145 minutes. The screening will be in the handicapped-accessible Grand Community Room.

Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, opens the film with Bill Hebe of Wellsboro narrating it as Wilson's voice.

"Doing it was fun and very meaningful to me," Hebe said. "My Scottish ancestors, including my grandfather, came to America about the same time as the Wilson family. They were also coal miners and settled in Morris Run and Arnot - so Wilson's story is part of my family history, too."

Hebe continued, "The film is an amazing work, detailing the life of Billy Wilson, one of Tioga County's most significant historical figures. It is a Ken Burns quality film."

The Ken Burns comparison refers to the usage of archival footage and photographs to illustrate and enhance the documentary.

Largey, who did the research, wrote, and produced the film, was prompted to tell Wilson's story by historians David Jones, one of Wilson's descendants, and Keith Lindie, both of Blossburg. The film was edited by Ken VanSant of Wellsboro. In addition to Bill Hebe's voice role as Wilson, local residents - all descendants of coal miners - provide other voiceovers throughout the film.

"Wilson was an important national figure," Largey said. "As a child, he immigrated with his family to Blossburg from Scotland and began working in the Arnot mines when he was nine. By the age of 18, he was blacklisted for seeking to organize miners and was involved in the founding of the United Mine Workers. He brought Mother Jones to Arnot to help end the 1899-1900 miners’ strike there."

Among Wilson’s famous quotes is: “The world does not owe everyone a living, but it does owe everyone an opportunity to make a living.”

Wilson notably supported laborers' rights, women's rights, living wages, finance reform, and was against the consumption of alcohol and exploiting child labor.

Wilson was elected to the United States Congress for four terms. For eight years, from 1913 to 1921, he served as the first U.S. Secretary of Labor under U.S. President Woodrow Wilson and was involved in major strikes around the nation. As Secretary, he oversaw four bureaus - Children, Immigration, Naturalization and Labor Statistics, and a Division of Conciliation, and created Americanization programs for immigrants.

Many of the labor department's activities today can be traced back to Wilson's time. He put his department on the map by mobilizing an effective workforce for defense production, for which he was credited with helping to win World War I.

Before the documentary screening, Largey will introduce the film and provide some behind-the-scenes info about its production. After the film is over, he will be available for a question-and-answer session.

“Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” Largey’s next film, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 in the Grand Community Room.

Though the film screening is free, donations are always appreciated.

