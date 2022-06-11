Wellsboro, Pa. — Two weeks of digital arts, animation, and film camps are coming up this summer at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro.

From July 25 through August 5, Rand Whipple from the Box of Light Digital Arts Studio will host free camps for kids from Tioga County and surrounding areas.

Learning topics include stop motion animation, green screen film, robotics, digital books, and more.

The deadline for registering for one or more of the four free camps is Friday, July 1. There are only 15 seats for each camp, so early registration is encouraged.

To register, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220.

Digital Arts Camp

This camp is intended for children ages 8 to 12. It offers a different challenge every day, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29.

“We’ll cover claymation, green screen, film, digital books, and robotics,” Whipple said. “The kids will sculpt, build, film and program. This camp will give them a taste of Digital Arts. One of these processes could be their future career.”

Stop Action Animation

In one of Box of Light's most popular classes, kids will use art, film, and computers to create stop motion animations along the lines of "Coraline," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Kubo and the Two Strings," the Wallace and Gromit series, and many other popular films.

This camp takes place from July 25 through July 29 from noon to 2 p.m. Kids age 8 to 12 can learn how to make inanimate objects like clay, paper, paint, and even found objects like bottle caps get up and move to tell a story. The movies created during this camp will be available to watch on Box of Light's website.

Lego Maniacs Camp

Children ages 6 to 8 can learn how to make animations using Lego figures and bricks from August 1 through August 5, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Working in teams of three, the young participants will plan, build and then film a stop motion animation using Lego mini figs and Lego brick sets. Once the animation is complete, these young filmmakers will learn how to add sound, titles, and the all-important credits for their own Lego creation.

There will also be a side helping of robotics with one glorious day of the camp spent building and programming robots using the Lego Mindstorms System.

Zombie Film Camp

Children ages 9 to 12 can take part in Zombie Film Camp. It will be on Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5 from noon to 2 p.m. The youngsters will learn how to frame a shot, act for the camera, structure a dramatic or comic scene, edit video, lay in sound effects, and even create a simple musical score. This is a chance for them to release their inner zombie and spend a little quality time as the undead.

Film Screening Festival

The camps will end with a Film Screening Festival on Friday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The young filmmakers can invite their friends and families to a special screening on the last day of camp. They’ll walk the red carpet, pose for the paparazzi and enjoy films from all the campers in the Grand Community Room at the Deane Center.

Free Workshop For School Teachers

School teachers are invited to learn about using stop motion animation in the classroom.

“Stop Motion animation is a great, team-building activity for students,” Whipple said. “It can be used to support the curriculum, understand the dramatic structure and develop writing skills and social skills."

Whipple will introduce teachers to the best apps, equipment, and ways to use stop animation with their students whether iPads, Chromebooks, or Android tablets are used in the classroom.

This workshop is a hands-on experience. Teachers will create their own short film as they learn the animation process.

To sign up for this workshop or to find out more information, teachers should contact Rand Whipple directly at (570) 764-3288.

