Harrisburg, Pa. — The August deadline for college students to apply for a PA State Grant Award is approaching quickly.

This year’s maximum grant award increased from $5,000 to $5,750, the largest maximum award in the program’s history.

The Aug. 1 deadline applies to anyone enrolled or planning to enroll in a community college; a designated Pennsylvania open-admissions institution; a business, trade or technical school; a hospital school of nursing; or a two-year program that is not transferable to another institution. This encompasses about 104 schools throughout Pennsylvania.

Information on if your school applies can be found at the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency's (PHEAA) website.

To determine eligibility for a PA State Grant, applicants must complete the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can be accessed online here.

In addition to completing the FAFSA, first-time applicants must also submit a PA State Grant Form (SGF).

First-time applicants who submit the FAFSA online will be automatically redirected to the SGF by following the onscreen prompts on the confirmation page. First-time applicants who have already submitted their FAFSA but have not completed the SGF will receive an email directing them to PHEAA’s secure Account Access site.

