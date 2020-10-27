Danville, Pa. – The Danville Area School District notified the community of a potential teacher strike that could begin as soon as November 2nd. The announcement was made in a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday afternoon.

The school district said negotiations were ongoing, noting that while agreements in certain areas had been made, there was more to be done in areas of “wages, length of agreement and health care.”

If the strike does indeed begin as expected, all school days missed will be required to be made up over the coming months – whether it be during the holidays, vacations, or additional days after the original end of school year date.

Sports teams and activities will be allowed to continue as long as the coach or advisor of a potential club is willing to continue forth.

Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle stated in the letter that “the School Board’s negotiation team continues to strive to find a fiscally responsible compromise to reach a tentative agreement. However, in the unfortunate event that the union leadership calls for a strike, you, as parents, must be prepared.”

Dr. Boyle, took the role of Superintendent a year after contract negotiations had already started and said she is hopeful things will be worked out soon.

“I wouldn’t call it a sense of optimism. I’m hopeful that they can work things out. They do not want to have a deductible on their Geisinger insurance [plans], we’ve asked them to go to a 250/750 deductible.”

If the strike does take place, it would be the second strike for the school district in the past five years, following the last one in 2015.

Boyle also said that the current pandemic did not have a role in delaying the current negotiations.

Danville Area School District has been operating under three different learning plans since the beginning of the 2020 school year: in-person instruction; a bridge program combining classroom and virtual learning; and an E-learning Ironmen Academy, which is completely cyber.

Northcentralpa.com was unable to reach a faculty member for comment at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.