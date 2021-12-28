Danville Area mental health, suicide prevention club backed by students, community, administration

Editor's Note Trigger warning: This article addresses issues of suicide.

Danville, Pa. – The Danville Area School District SPM (Students Preserving Mental Health) Club is a student-run and student-formed club that escalated from 9 members to 90 plus members in less than a year; but students, community members, and administration were interested right away.

A group of high school students first started the club in Spring 2020. The group formed following two suicides in their school district: A good friend of the founding club members and a younger middle school student.

The initial founders of the group held fundraisers for scholarships in the name of students lost to suicide, as well as events to bring awareness to the subject of suicide.

The current, "unofficial," leaders of the group, Chloe Taylor and Lauryn Hawkins, are critical to the group's growth now, but have been members since its founding. "As it got bigger and more people got involved in the events and stuff, we decided to take it to the school board to become a social club at school," said Hoffman.

A group of students went to the school board with a slideshow presentation. With "no resistance," said Hawkins, the board passed a motion to officially recognize the club; the board only asked questions about group organization and event planning.

To Hoffman, club events are one reason the club took off. One of the group's first events was a balloon release to honor the lost life of the second suicide.

Taylor described the balloon release as "really what started the club...and the [school] board kind of seeing that stuff, and seeing how it helps people, I think that really just made them just be completely on board with us."

Club members frequently attend school board meetings and address the board members with updates on club events and feedback. Not only is the school board "very supportive" of club ideas, said Hoffman, but the school board is also motivated by how the club can change the school culture.

"I think they really saw our student body crying out for some kind of support," explained faculty advisor Emily Morgan. The school board supported the club as a way of "getting something for them to support each other through the process," said Morgan. That's when the club, and the affected student body, became about "more than just suicide but mental health in general," continued Morgan.

Sometimes, the club efforts are small, but impactful. The club recently organized two projects for the student body: posting a kindness matters tapestry outside the guidance counselor's office and sharing candy grams with kindness messages to students throughout the holiday season. Kindness shapes the club's definition of mental health.

The group is also very active in the wider Danville community. The group organizes annual corn hole tournaments, frequent car washes, and last year, a highly successful baseball carnival which raised $4,000. "Students, teachers, and community members all take part in the events," explained Hoffman and Hawkins.

"It's nice to get people out and talking to each other. And that's just that's our main goal, I think, is to just bring every bring everyone together," said Hawkins.

The club continues to evolve, adding QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention to their list of educational opportunities.

CMSU Behavioral Health and Development Services, representing Columbia, Montour, Synder, and Union counties, provided the funding for QPR training for 20 students, which ensured that "that our kids could understand better what to do in a crisis for their friends," said Morgan.

Many club activities are posted by teachers through Google Classroom, spread through an "all call" by the Superintendent, or posted on the district's website by the school tech department. Now the club is beginning work on a website.

The Danville SPM group—an effort encouraged and strengthened through support networks—is an example for other school districts in the area that face calls for better resources and policy change on mental health and suicide awareness.

"You help one kid, it's worth it. Right? That's kind of why you go into education. And you want to see that manifest through your student body that every kid is worth it," said Morgan.

"Your community has to be behind you," said Hawkins, explaining that the group could not have raised $4,000 without community donations of baskets for the event's basket raffle.

"You have to have a lot of support, like in your own corner, and also like [Morgan] said, in the community. If we didn't have the amount of support that we do have, then we wouldn't be able to do what we do," said Hoffman.