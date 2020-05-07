Williamsport -- In January 2020, a confrontation at a Williamsport Area School District school board meeting and rumors circulating on social media prompted the school board to issue a statement regarding an alleged incident which occurred during the spring of 2018. The school's baseball team was in South Carolina at a tournament at the time.

An ongoing investigation into the incident--an alleged act of sexual misconduct by a member of the baseball team--encouraged by a reporter at FoxSportsWilliamsport.com--may be what prompted the most recent statement, this time from Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner.

DA Gardner issued the following news release this week:

"Prior to taking office in January, it was difficult to ignore the many questions surrounding the alleged sexual misconduct by a member of the WASD baseball team during an organized team tournament held in South Carolina. The sexual misconduct was reportedly captured on video. It was further suggested that more than one video existed that potentially depicted additional sexual misconduct committed upon one or more other unnamed victims/teammates.

"Within the first two weeks after taking office, the newly appointed Chief County Detective, Michael Simpler, and I traveled to the home of the alleged minor victim to meet with the Mother and discuss the incident that occurred in South Carolina. The victim’s Mother did provide details consistent with

previously published articles regarding the subject matter including, but not limited to, information verified by the video possessed by the District Attorney’s Office. At the conclusion of the meeting with the Mother, it was impressed upon her that no further action would be undertaken until and unless she made the juvenile available for a face-to-face interview. Despite several attempts by Chief Simpler to contact the Mother, she did not return the Chief’s calls.

"Since that time, I did speak with a civil attorney retained by Mother on behalf of the juvenile. The juvenile’s attorney stated that the juvenile will be made available for a face-to-face interview with this office. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has significantly hampered the efforts to conduct the face-to-face interview of the juvenile.

"Despite the logistical inability to interview the juvenile due to COVID-19, this office in the interim has confirmed the following:

"1. A video depicting criminal sexual misconduct does exist. Pursuant to information received, this video originated in South Carolina with subsequent possession, dissemination and viewing of same potentially occurring in the state of Pennsylvania.

"2. Because the sexual misconduct occurred in the state of South Carolina, the filing of any criminal charges against the actor depicted in the video for the act itself must be filed in South Carolina.

"3. Follow up interviews were conducted with other juveniles alleged to have been victimized. The follow up interviews with these juveniles and their parents did not reveal any additional criminal misconduct.

"Although the sexual misconduct at issue occurred in South Carolina, the subsequent investigation conducted by one or more WASD Administrators and the Lycoming County Detectives Office coupled with the potential involvement of a local law firm has deservedly drawn intense scrutiny by both the media and the public. Despite all of this occurring prior to me assuming office in January, the appearance of impartiality was severely compromised due to the previous joint investigative efforts by school administration and this office. In order to provide all parties involved the assurance of impartiality and to avoid the potential of any conflict, I am hereby referring this matter to the Office of Attorney General. Pending the referral of this matter to the Office of the Attorney General and to avoid compromising any further investigation that may be conducted by that Office, no further comment will be made at this time."

Ryan C. Gardner

District Attorney

Lycoming County

Per the January 2020 WASD statement, "a prompt investigation was completed and appropriate discipline was issued" to the sudent(s) involved in the incident. The investigation did involve the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office, according to the WASD statement.

Matters now rest in the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.