Hughesville, Pa. — East Lycoming School District is paying the tuition of charter school students in their district, just as the district pays student tuition for brick-and-mortar schools. This system has led one board member to raise their concerns publicly.

During a April 26 board meeting of the East Lycoming School Board, board Treasurer Donna Gavitt argued that the district is devoting too much of their finances toward the education and tuition of 48 students at the Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA).

“Pennsylvania law allows any student to apply for admittance to any charter or cyber schools in the state,” Gavitt said. “School districts are then mandated to pay a tuition bill for each student from their district who attends these schools.”

Gavitt said that over just one month tuition has cost the district $61,838. This makes the total annual cost to the district $742,056 for just those 48 students.

Gavitt also said the state no longer provides funding to help districts pay for charter school tuition, meaning the school is more reliant on property taxes.

“Pennsylvania taxpayers spent more than $1 billion on cyber charter school tuition bills,” Gavitt said. “When state funding is inadequate, school districts are over reliant on property taxes to fund the schools.”

Gavitt said that cyber charter schools are paid the same as traditional schools despite the discrepancies in operational costs with brick-and-mortar locations. Equal funding is further complicated by the “abysmal” academic performance in charter schools, said Gavitt.

“The average graduation rate at a cyber school is just 58%,” Gavitt said.

One of the major things Gavitt took issue with was the CCA paying to have a float in the Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Gavitt said that CCA did not release the information for the cost of the float to Education Voters of Pennsylvania, a lobbying group pushing for charter school reforms, after they filed a right-to-know request.

“We can never know exactly how much this parade appearance and promotional spot cost,” Gavitt said, “What we do know is that the $632,000 CCA paid to Target Media over a four-month period could have paid for seven or eight teachers, nurses counselors, or librarians to work in a school with students for a full year.”

Gavitt said that one possible solution would be to set a flat $9,500 tuition for cyber charters.

One community member responded to Gavitt’s claims.

She said that the school district shouldn’t have any say in the decision-making process of cyber schools as they are a separate entity.

“The taxpayer’s money should follow each individual child; it doesn’t matter where they decide to go,” she said, “Your costs this last year have skyrocketed, because of how the school district treated these kids in the fall with these masks.”

