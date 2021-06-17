This July, Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory will be holding an immersive, experimental cyanotype lab class that will consist of 3 weekend long sessions.

According to Wikipedia, "Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Engineers used the process well into the twentieth century as a simple and low-cost process to produce copies of drawings, referred to as blueprints."

The classes will be held on Sat. and Sun. July, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 from 1 – 4 p.m.

The cost is $150 for all six sessions.

Held the second, third, and fourth Sat. and Sun. in July from 1 to 4 p.m. each day. Unlike our previous Cyanotype workshops this workshop is focused on providing a much more in-depth study of this fascinating late nineteenth-century practice.

Week 1 will be focused on treating photographs produced in the darkroom on Ilford Multigrade Art 300 darkroom paper which duplicates the look, feel and weight of watercolor paper. Upon printing and drying of prints they will be coated with cyanotype solution and ultimately printed using light and water to create one of a kind cyanotypes.

The second week will be focused on The Wet Cyanotype Process in

which instead of drying the chemically coated paper overnight the cyanotypes are created while the paper is still wet.

Additionally the paper is treated with everything from soap bubbles to turmeric and baking soda to create fantastical images that are unpredictable but also beautiful!

The third and final week will be focused on creating cyanotypes on glass that has been treated with gelatin so that it is able to bond with its non-porous surface.

All materials are provided but if students have materials they’d like to utilize they’re encouraged to bring them. Additionally a black and white film negative is required for the 1st weeks class, if you do not have any please reach out and we can provide camera, a roll of film and instruction on processing film for use in the class at no additional charge.

If a negative is needed please reach out prior to June 26 to allow time for pickup of camera and film and development of film.

Pre-Registration is required and the maximum number of students is 5. Payment can be arranged by emailing: photolab@factoryworks.org and can be made in cash or a check made out to Factory Works.

As a note, because of the experimental nature of these processes, both in general and for the purpose of this class, the quality of the results are in no way guaranteed.

Although it is typically our goal that all students leave with something they can proudly frame on their walls, this class makes no such assurances. It’s goal is to provide an opportunity to explore and experiment with a variety of Cyanotype techniques! Nothing more or less.

Factory Works Photo Lab, located in Studio 9-206, is a community darkroom and photo lab specializing in black and white film photography, antiquarian techniques and experimental processes.

We offer workshops, memberships and drop in services as well as ongoing month long intro to film photography classes that meet Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. We are open to the public by appointment.

To find out more please email us at photolab@factoryworks.org and follow us online @FactoryWorksPhotolab