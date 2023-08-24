A $35,000 contribution from Coterra Energy Inc. will cover the fees for the 29 schools participating in Penn College's dual enrollment program in 2023-24.

Penn College Dual Enrollment enables academically qualified high school and career and technology center students to take tuition-free courses for college credit. The college worked with nearly 60 partners across Pennsylvania in 2021-22, allowing approximately 1,500 students to earn more than 5,800 Penn College credits.

“This contribution from Coterra provides significant support to Penn College Dual Enrollment and our program partners,” said President Michael J. Reed. “Earning college credit for courses taken in high schools and career and technology centers gives students a head start on their higher-education experience while allowing them and their families to save money. The dual enrollment option shortens the path toward earning a college degree and, ultimately, to securing sustainable employment.”

The Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program donation will cover fees for the following schools:

Benton Area School District, Berks Career & Technology Center, Bradford Area School District, Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, Central Westmoreland Career & Tech Center, Chester County Technical College High School, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School, Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center, Dauphin County Technical School, East Lycoming School District (Hughesville High School), Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center, Franklin County Career and Technology Center, Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center, Jersey Shore Area School District, Keystone Central School District (Career & Technology Center), Lycoming Career and Technology Center, Montgomery Area School District, Montoursville Area School District, Northern Tier Career Center, Northumberland County Career and Technology Center, Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, South Williamsport Area School District, Southern Tioga School District/North Penn-Mansfield High School and North Penn-Liberty High School, Sullivan County School District, SUN Area Technical Institute, Troy Area School District, Wellsboro Area School District, Williamsport Area School District, and York County School of Technology.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.