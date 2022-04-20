Despite the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) decision to combine Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, students of the universities need not worry about their sports teams combining.

Each school will retain its current athletic programs and remain independent teams, according to a NCAA decision. All athletic programs will continue to use their respective location name, existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.

An integration of teams was previously under discussion by PASSHE and the universities.

"Today is a great day for the Bloomsburg Huskies athletic department after the months-long integration discussions to announce that we are remaining intact as planned from the start," said Michael McFarland, director of athletics at Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield are charter members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and compete primarily at the NCAA Division II level.

Bloomsburg sponsors 23 varsity athletic programs, including an NCAA Division I men's wrestling program that competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Lock Haven sponsors 21 varsity athletic programs, including Division I men's wrestling and field hockey. The men's wrestling program is an affiliate member of the MAC and the field hockey team competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10).

Mansfield sponsors 13 varsity athletic programs, including sprint football, which is a member of the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL).

The consolidation of the universities was first proposed in September 2020 and received initial approval by the institutional accrediting agency, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, in March 2022.

The three institutions will officially unite as Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania on July 1, 2022, though each will retain their respective location name—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—and maintain existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.

Existing foundations and alumni associations will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses. Donors can continue to designate funds to support programs or a campus of their choosing.

