Urie Kline is known as the “World Drumming Guy” at Lycoming College.

It’s a unique offering that not many colleges provide, according to Kline, who added that music can often be a way to build understanding between cultures.

“Music is something that I think the great majority of people enjoy,” Kline said. “Once you get your foot in the door, you might find, “Oh OK, so I like the music from this place, what else is there to learn about it?’”

Kline, who started playing percussion instruments when he was 14, has learned a wide array of instruments over the years. But he will admit that he doesn’t know how many instruments he plays.

The beauty of percussion instruments, Kline says, is that ...

Read the whole story on On the PULSE