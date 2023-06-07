Congratulations, class of 2023!

Northcentral Pa. — Graduation photos are like wedding photos. Even if you don't know everyone (or anyone) in the photos, it's still fun to scroll through. They're happy, celebratory, and often emotional, capturing an important milestone.

Congratulations...

...to the moms, dads, grandparents, guardians, mentors, siblings, and supporters who helped guide these students to the finish line.

Congratulations to the teachers, school administrators, guidance counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, maintenance, and janitorial staff. The security guards, coaches, and aides who have all made it through another year of challenges and championships; successes and lessons learned.

And finally, to the graduates...

...who get to turn your tassles this year. Who have worked hard and achieved big things. You come to the end of one phase of life, and will continue on into your futures. Best of luck.

NorthcentralPa.com has sent photographers to cover area school graduations. Scroll below to see where we've been.

Check back as we add more galleries!

Central Mountain High School graduation: Photo gallery Mill Hall, Pa. — "It is a time for joy and celebration!" Central Mountain High School celebr…

Hughesville High School graduation: Photo gallery Hughesville, Pa. — School administrators and teachers, the high school band, and even mother…

Selinsgrove High School graduation: Photo gallery Selinsgrove, Pa. — The senior class of Selinsgrove celebrated a milestone at its commencemen…

Bellefonte Area High School graduation: Photo gallery Bellefonte, Pa. — There were backflips, beach balls, and balloons at Bellefonte Area High Sc…

Seeking photographers for 2024 We're looking to expand our group of freelance photographers to capture even more school graduations next year! Send your contact information to carrie@northcentralpa.com if you're interested to cover the 2024 graduation season.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.