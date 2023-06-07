 Skip to main content
Congratulations, class of 2023!

Photo galleries from area high school graduations

"See ya later dudes" ... This graduate from Central Mountain High School is movin' on, along with thousands more across the region.

 William Crowell

Northcentral Pa. — Graduation photos are like wedding photos. Even if you don't know everyone (or anyone) in the photos, it's still fun to scroll through. They're happy, celebratory, and often emotional, capturing an important milestone.

Congratulations...

...to the moms, dads, grandparents, guardians, mentors, siblings, and supporters who helped guide these students to the finish line.

Congratulations to the teachers, school administrators, guidance counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, maintenance, and janitorial staff. The security guards, coaches, and aides who have all made it through another year of challenges and championships; successes and lessons learned.

And finally, to the graduates...

...who get to turn your tassles this year. Who have worked hard and achieved big things. You come to the end of one phase of life, and will continue on into your futures. Best of luck.

NorthcentralPa.com has sent photographers to cover area school graduations. Scroll below to see where we've been. 

Check back as we add more galleries!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.