Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center will benefit from the the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donations that continue to roll in for the area.

The CAC accepted a $20,000 donation from Citizens & Northern Bank through an EITC contribution.

The contribution will be used to support approved educational programs at the CAC, such as Student Summer Stock shows, student performances of "The Nutcracker," and Educational Series shows for K-12 children.

“We are appreciative of the Community Arts Center and their efforts to bring educational programming in the arts to the youth in our community. C&N is proud to continue the support of these programs that allow our younger generation to gain exposure to the arts in a facility that has a rich history,” said Thomas Rudy, Regional President.

The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible companies in Pennsylvania when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations, and/or pre-K scholarship organizations.

“The financial support we receive from the EITC program is an essential component of much of our community-oriented programming, allowing us to not only showcase local performers in productions like Student Summer Stock and 'The Nutcracker,' but also to provide quality educational programming to area K-12 learners through our Educational Series,” said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director of the CAC. “The generosity shown by C&N bank plays a critical role in making those events happen, and we’re very grateful to have the ability to continue contributing to meaningful cultural and educational events for our area.”

In addition to EITC donations, funding for educational programming is provided by individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

“This funding from Citizens & Northern Bank is making a difference and I want to thank them for recognizing how the arts can inspire and transform our youth and by extension our community,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, College Relations Officer in charge of CAC Development.

For information about giving to the CAC, contact Ana Gonzalez-White, College Relations Officer in charge of CAC Development, at (570) 327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com.

