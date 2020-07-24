Williamsport, Pa. -- The Community Arts Center (CAC) in Williamsport is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

In addition to the $2,500 grant from FCFP, the PPL Foundation contributed $5,000 to the Educational Series earlier in July.

The funds will go toward the 2020 - 2021 Educational Series program at the CAC, specifically to help Muncy School District students attend the CAC's Educational Series shows.

The Educational Series is offered free to students across nine school districts in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. All costs related to the program - artist fees, technical labor, and busing - are absorbed by the CAC.

“Many young people do not have the opportunity to experience the arts live, making the Series an essential part of their education beyond the classroom,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director at the CAC.

“This type of support from the Foundation is crucial for the sustainability of the Educational Series,” explained Chuck Still, Executive Director.