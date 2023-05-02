Bloomsburg, Pa. — Commonwealth University Workforce Development will be offering Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training on all three of its campuses — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield — during the fall 2023 semester.

The course will take place over a period of 16 weeks, with sessions at 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 22 through Dec.14. The course fee is $1,250 per person and includes all materials, 10 patient contacts, and one NREMT exam attempt. Scholarships may be available through an employer, local EMS, or financial assistance may be available through Commonwealth U Workforce Development. For more information, call 570-484-3128).

This is a self-directed remote distance-learning course. Reading will be done in an Emergency Care and Transportation of the Sick and Injured Eleventh Edition eBook, and readings will be accompanied by interactive and virtual mentor lectures. Students will interact with this primary source content outside of the classroom to develop their foundational knowledge.

The course uses the EMT Flipped Classroom model for its class time. The Flipped Classroom model dedicates class time to practical applications, discussions, and skills practice to increase engagement and confidence. The model is designed to make students "think on their feet" instead of merely memorizing pieces of information.

To reserve your seat, please fill out the form here.

