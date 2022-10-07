Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania held their first council of trustees meeting Wednesday since the triad of Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven Universities combined to form the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's (PASSHE) new institution.

PASSHE is the state agency that oversees the 10 state-owned universities.

Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven combined to form Commonwealth University effective July 1 as a way to make the campuses more financially stable after a decade of declining enrollment and revenue. Since 2010, enrollment has declined by 22% across all PASSHE schools.

PASSHE also combined Edinboro, Clarion, and California Universities to form Pennsylvania Western University.

No campuses were closed as part of the mergers and each school kept their own branding as well as their NCAA athletic programs.

The first meeting included the passage of Commonwealth University's first budget as well as updated enrollment numbers across the three campuses.

The 2022-23 budget features a projected 10% decrease in revenue from last year's budget, $255 million to $230 million. Total expenditures are also expected to drop by nearly $8 million from $240 million to $232 million. It was also revealed during the budget presentation that Commonwealth University expects to operate at a $5.4 million deficit for the 2022-23 financial year.

Enrollment numbers have also decreased overall across Commonwealth University's campuses.

The Bloomsburg campus saw a four percent decrease in enrollment year-over-year, dropping from 7,745 students enrolled in fall 2021 to 7,440 in fall 2022.

The Lock Haven campus, which includes Clearfield, saw a two percent decrease in enrollment year-over-year, dropping from 2,920 in fall 2021 to 2,860 in fall 2022.

The Mansfield campus saw the lowest decrease with a one percent drop in enrollment. Enrollment fell by only 10 students from 1,803 to 1,793.

This still makes total enrollment for the Commonwealth university system the third largest in the PASSHE system.

"In a very challenging year, I want to thank all the individuals, both staff and faculty, who have supported the admissions process," said Bashar Hanna, Commonwealth University president. "There are many positives to take away from this year's class and I am proud to welcome our newest Huskies, Bald Eagles, and Mounties. I am confident that we will continue to recruit strong classes in the coming years."

Commonwealth University freshman enrollment saw a decrease, despite increases across the other PASSHE schools.

The number of first-year students at Bloomsburg is 1,403. Lock Haven reported 469 (including Clearfield) first-years, and Mansfield has 283 first-years. The total number of first-year students for all of Commonwealth University is 2,155.

Among Commonwealth University first-year students, the top five majors are nursing followed by health sciences, psychology, early childhood education, and biology.

More than 80% of first-year students enrolled in foundational, in-demand programs including:

Business Administration

Early Childhood Education

Special Education

Criminal Justice

Applied Computer Science

Biology

Psychology

Social Work

Media and Journalism

Exercise Science

Nursing

Health Sciences w/ pre-professional pathway

Enrollment across all PASSHE schools

PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein recently revealed preliminary enrollment numbers across all 10 universities for 2022 which show a seven percent increase in freshman enrollment across all PASSHE institutions, although overall enrollment continues to drop. Greenstein said that enrollment for the year is expected to be down between 4.5 and 5.5%.

Total enrollment across all PASSHE schools is 88,651 for fall 2022.

In July, Greenstein said that the $75 million budget increase will allow PASSHE to implement changes that could see enrollment grow by as much as 20%.

Greenstein's goal is to award 2,000 more bachelor's degrees annually (a 10% increase.)

According to The Center Square, this would necessitate the system increase enrollment by 18,000 students.

“We can rebuild. We can reinvigorate. We can reinvest,” Greenstein said in July. “It’s exciting, exhilarating, a little terrifying – but we have great colleagues, we have great faculty, we have tremendous staff. I can’t tell you how excited I am to turn this page, quite frankly, and move forward in this direction.”

