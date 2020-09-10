Selinsgrove, Pa. – Students at a building at a residential complex at Susquehanna University began quarantining in their rooms Wednesday after a presumptive positive COVID-19 case was detected through a wastewater test.

Students at the residential complex were tested Thursday morning for COVID-19, according to Amanda O'Rourke, communications and media specialist at the university. Results are expected in 48 hours.

The university also found out on Thursday that a routine follow-up test of the wastewater yielded a negative result, according to a statement from the university.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health of our campus and surrounding community, the university will await the individual test results before releasing students from quarantine," the statement said.

Wastewater testing is being done to potentially catch COVID-19 cases early. Research has shown that individuals shed the virus in their waste before they show symptoms, according to O'Rourke.

"We thank our students for being cooperative and understanding throughout this process. Our COVID Care Coordinators will maintain contact with them to address any needs they may have, and the university remains committed to keeping our community informed of updates," the university statement said.