Selingsgrove, Pa. — While colleges continue to go green, recent findings show that students are selecting colleges based upon their sustainability efforts.

Susquehanna University was one of 420 colleges selected for the 2022 edition of The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges. 835 colleges participated in the survey of administrators in 2020-21 regarding sustainability-related policies, practices and programs at each institution.

Guide editors analyzed more than 25 data points to tally Green Rating scores for the schools on a scale of 60 to 99. Colleges that earned a Green Rating score of 80 or higher were chosen for the Guide to Green Colleges.

The company noted that 78% percent of the 11,133 college applicants responding to its 2021 College Hopes & Worries Survey said that having information about a college's commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend a school. That figure was a 12% increase over the 66% of applicants who indicated similarly on the 2020 survey.

“We know that a commitment to environmental stewardship is important to our current students and to students who are in the process of making their college decision,” said Kathy Straub, interim dean of Susquehanna’s School of Natural and Social Sciences and director of the Center for Environmental Education and Research. “We are gratified to again be recognized by The Princeton Review for our ongoing sustainability efforts.”

The full ranking can be accessed here. Details on methodology can be found here.



