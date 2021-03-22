Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University has announced commencement plans for both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

“It is with great excitement that we announce plans for in-person Commencement ceremonies for two classes of Susquehanna graduates,” said University President Jonathan Green. “They have endured an academic journey unlike any graduates who have come before them, marked by extraordinary challenges and remarkable perseverance. We look forward to celebrating on campus with them and their families.”

To ensure a safe environment for all involved in commencement exercises, Susquehanna will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at three separate times over the weekend of May 15–16.

The ceremonies will take place in the Field House of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.; Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

By limiting the number of graduates at each ceremony, the university will be able to safely seat up to four ticketed guests per graduating senior. Commencement will be live streamed as well as recorded to accommodate those unable to attend in person.

An in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. An additional ceremony may be added if necessary.

“I thank the Class of 2020 for the patience and grace they have extended over this past year,” Green said. “We look forward to reuniting with them at the graduation ceremony they so deserve.”