Susquehanna University and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College have partnered to make it easier for western Pennsylvania students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree.

Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Penn Highlands Community College President Steve Nunez signed a transfer agreement that will offer Penn Highlands graduates guaranteed admission to Susquehanna.

“There are few, if any, investments that have a greater impact on our nation and our economy than providing an affordable pathway to higher education for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, and Susquehanna University has been identified among the top 10% of higher education institutions for return on investment,” Green said.

“We are proud to provide our students with a high-quality, transformative education and look forward to ensuring a seamless transition for Penn Highlands’ graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree in preparation for a successful future.”

Students at Penn Highlands who submit a letter of intent to attend Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:

Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna University upon completion of an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.

Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna University of up to $32,000 per year based on their grade point average at Penn Highlands during the application phase.

Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna University per year if students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

“The mission of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is to provide the students of western Pennsylvania with cost-effective and favorable opportunities. This collaboration with Susquehanna University paves the way for our students to have a positive experience and achieve success through the transfer of credits,” Nunez said.

“Students will receive a top-notch education from two great institutions through this agreement. It is a win for Penn Highlands Community College, Susquehanna University, and the communities that we serve.”



