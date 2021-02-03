Selinsgrove, Pa. -- The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity.

The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.

Four Susquehanna University students have been selected for the scholarship in 2021.

Susquehanna’s recipients are:

Emma Beiter ’22, a psychology major from Danville, Pennsylvania, hopes to use her award to pursue an online international internship this summer in a Spanish speaking country.

Ashley Herring ’22, a biomedical sciences major from Freeland, Pennsylvania, hopes to study in Spain.

Michael Levine ’22, a finance major from Manahawkin, New Jersey, hopes to study in the United Kingdom.

John Pelaez ’22, a biomedical sciences major from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, hopes to study in Strasbourg, France, during the fall 2021 semester.

Three students were selected as alternates:

Crystal Carsello ’22, a biomedical sciences major from Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Kara Majury ’22, an English major from Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Natalie Santos ’22, a biomedical sciences major from Freeland, Pennsylvania.

Study abroad locations and timeframes are still uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gilman Program was paused through December 2020 due to COVID-19, but began supporting travel again as of January 1, 2021. The program's reactivation follows its long-standing policy of allowing students to study or intern in locations with Level 1 or Level 2 Travel Advisories only.

Only about 25 percent of semester program applicants receive an award. More than 30 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015. The university has a dedicated program in place to identify and mentor students throughout the application process for Gilman and other prestigious scholarships.

Scholarship recipients gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages and economies — making them better prepared to assume leadership roles within government and the private sector.