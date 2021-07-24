Selinsgrove, Pa. - Susquehanna University is distributing emergency student aid grants using American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to a statement released by the university.

2,247 students - 100 percent of SU's total full-time undergraduate enrollment during the 2020-2021 academic year - are eligible for grants.

The total grant funding is $2,850,639. Disbursement amounts are based on each student's 2020-21 FAFSA and individual grants range from $500 to $3,000.

Enrolled students who did not complete a FAFSA, either by choice or due to ineligibility, are also receiving emergency grants.

The grants to students are intended for emergency costs such as tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare, and child care that may have become more difficult to pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are distributed automatically to any eligible student.

Students who opted to receive electronic refunds will receive the grants electronically this week. All other students will receive a check mailed to their address on file.

“Susquehanna is a student-centric institution. We remain committed to our students now and in the future,” said University President Jonathan Green.

Over the last year, SU refunded approximately $8.5 million to its students for unused, prorated housing and meal plan payments. The university continues to allow student employees who could perform their jobs remotely to continue working, which provided them continued financial support and professional experiences.

Susquehanna has also loaned laptops and provided other technology to support students unable to access technology for remote learning.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Congress over the last year to provide these emergency grants to our students during these unique times," Green added.

The university has also created a Student Care Fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of student needs.



