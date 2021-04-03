Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University's radio station, WQSU The Pulse, has won a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting award. The award is for Outstanding Radio Public Service Announcement/Campaign for "WQSU QTips," a radio segment sharing health, hygiene, and safety tips.

As part of the campaign, the station ran tips on staying safe during COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of hand washing, face coverings, and supporting small businesses. The radio segment was sponsored by underwriters.

WQSU was the first university radio station in the state to win a PAB award in 2018.

“I am very proud of our students,” said general manager Dawn Benfer. “Despite the intense challenges posed to us at the onset of the pandemic, our students remained on the air and used their voices to promote calm and healthy lifestyles.”

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters ensures communities are well served by local broadcasters through services in regulatory compliance, public policy advocacy and professional development programs.