Williamsport -- PPG Industries Inc., a Pennsylvania College of Technology partner for more than 35 years, is continuing its support of student instruction in the collision repair and automotive restoration programs at the college.

PPG provides paint annually for those programs in an official paint sponsorship that began in 2003 and continues through a five-year agreement.

In addition to this material support, students benefit from PPG’s “Partners in Education” program, which offers access to all of the company’s training programs at no charge. This training enables participants to become industry-certified by completing written and hands-on testing administered by PPG. After successfully completing the tests, students receive a two-year PPG certification.

PPG also helped the college launch the programs’ overseas trips to France and Italy. This global experience provides Penn College students and faculty with the opportunity to visit and learn from renowned automotive companies like Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Maserati.

The program's leadership at PPG and Penn College offered reflections on the 25 year partnership.

“A great deal has changed in the past 25 years, but what has not changed is PPG’s commitment to Penn College educating tomorrow’s workforce,” said Todd Warren, territory manager for PPG Industries. “It has been a great personal experience working with the good people over the years at PCT, and I’m looking forward to many more years of continued success.”

“Penn College is fortunate for the industry partnership with Todd Warren and PPG Coatings Services,” said Shaun D. Hack, instructor and co-department head, collision repair technology. “Through generous material donations, faculty and student industry-training opportunities, and the Partners in Education curriculum, we can share the latest auto-refinish technology PPG has to offer with our collision repair and automotive restoration students.

“Penn College is proud to have such a long-standing partnership with PPG Industries Inc.,” said Chris S. Macdonald, the college’s assistant director of corporate relations. “We greatly appreciate their support through the paint donations, as well as the access for our students and faculty to gain more advanced training and PPG certification. PPG’s commitment to our programs has allowed the college to provide students with the necessary resources to achieve success in their degrees and in industry.”



